A suspected operative of the Oyo State Amotekun Corps has been fingered in the death of 21- year-old Oluwatosin Thomas in an incident that occurred at the Inalende area of Ibadan on Wednesday night.

Even though the Ametokun is yet to confirm the development, the commandant of the security outfit, Col. Olayinka Olayanju, has said investigations are ongoing to unravel what truly happened.

He told The Nation that he had invited leaders of the Corps in the area for proper briefing and would ascertain the claims. He, however, assured that any Amotekun member found guilty would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Following the incident, residents of Inalende were thrown into mourning. Some sources said the deceased had left his house to buy bread in Mokola, when operative of the corps stormed the community, shooting sporadically.

Thomas was said to have been hit by a stray bullet.

Details still remain sketchy as it could not be ascertained what prompted the shooting or if the operatives were invited for security measures.

After discovering that her son was shot, the mother of the victim, Mrs. Thomas, said she ran to the spot, challenging the officers on why they killed him.

She alleged that the Amotekun operatives assaulted and threatened to kill her alongside a brother of the deceased, adding that in her struggle to ensure she gets hold of one of the operatives who allegedly shot her son, she tore his uniform before a vehicle with number 012 drove off, leaving the boy in the pool of his blood.

Another source, Mr Laide, told the publication that the deceased was rejected at the University College Hospital where he was rushed to.

He said the boy died on the way as doctors told them he had lost so much blood.

