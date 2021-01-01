Kabiru Rabiu

Kabiru Rabiu of the BUA Group, Africa’s leading foods and infrastructure conglomerate, has ranked first in the laureate list of 2020 edition of Choiseul 100 Africa Economic Leaders for Tomorrow by The Institut Choiseul, a renowned French economic and political think-tank based in Paris, France.

The ranking makes it the fourth consecutive year of Kabiru Rabiu being among the top three of the Choiseul Rankings and his second year as the top laureate, having made number one in 2019.

The Choiseul 100 Africa list, which was released on Monday, December 28, identifies and ranks the young African leaders of 40 years old and below, who will play a major role in the continent’s economic development in the near future.

Rabiu had emerged the best young African economic leader under age 40 in 2019 and has been consistently ranked in the top two on the ‘Choiseul 100 Africa’ list of future African Business Leaders by the Institute since 2017.

He joins 13 other Nigerians in this year’s list.

Commenting on the ranking, Pascal Lorot, Chairman, Institut Choiseul said the ranking was independently carried out by the Institut Choiseul to honour the 100 most talented young African economic leaders of their generation.

Lorot congratulated the laureates for their contributions to Africa’s development, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “These leaders are not used to accepting defeat. Throughout this crisis, they demonstrated great qualities of resilience and upsurge.

“Self-sacrifice, combativeness and courage are the values that our laureates have had to show to emerge stronger.”

Formerly the Managing Director of BUA Oil Mills Ltd., Kabiru Rabiu is an alumnus of Webster University, the American Intercontinental University, and has attended several senior management courses in Harvard, Stanford and the London School of Economics.

Vanguard News Nigeria