…residents flee

By Samuel Oyadongha

Unknown gunmen have again invaded the riverside town of Peremabiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State destroying properties worth millions of naira.

The attack which was launched in the early of Sunday sources told Vanguard is the latest in the series of attack on selected targets in the predominantly fishing and farming settlement.

Though the motive for the attack could not be immediately ascertained, the heavily armed invaders were said to have stormed the community in about five speedboats and embarked on shooting spree causing residents to scamper for safety.

The residence of one Marcus Richard was reportedly set ablaze.

It would be recalled that some yet to be identified gunmen had also in the early hours of Christmas day attacked the residence of a former militant leader, Eris Paul, alias Ogunboss, in Peremabiri and razed down his palatial mansion.

.”As I speak with you many people are still hiding in the bush and houses have been burnt down,” a community source said

Contacted, Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Mr Butswat Ansimi confirmed the incident.

He said,: “preliminary investigations revealed that on 3rd January 2021 at about 0700 hours unknown gunmen invaded Peremabiri, a riverine community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

“The motive for the attack is unknown at the moment, however the residence of one Marcus Richard was set ablaze.

“The Command has despatched reinforcement of Police Marine and detectives from State Criminal Investigation Department to beef up security in the area. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“Efforts are on by the State government to invite notable leaders from the community for a peace meeting.”

Vanguard News Nigeria