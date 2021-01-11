Daily News

Again, Lagos Police arrests 43 clubbers for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols

By
0
again,-lagos-police-arrests-43-clubbers-for-allegedly-violating-covid-19-protocols
Views: Visits 6

clubbers

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 43 clubbers, including strippers at Eclipse Night Club, Victoria Island, for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Adejobi stated that the suspects were arrested on January 10 in continuation of the command’s enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols.

Also read: Covid-19: How relaxing ban on gatherings might have triggered second wave in Bauchi, other states

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has earlier ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department to go after the violators of the protocols.

“Operatives attached to Maroko Division of the state went after the deviant clubbers and got them arrested in the club clustering and clubbing without any regard for the COVID-19 protocols,” Adejobi stated.

He stated that Odumosu had ordered that the suspects be moved to Task Force Office, Oshodi, for prosecution.

“The police boss has also ordered that club owners shall no longer be spared as they encourage total disregard for the COVID-19 protocols.

“Odumosu admonished Lagos residents to be law-abiding and value their lives because the pandemic is a global reality,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

FA Cup: Manchester United To Face Liverpool

Previous article

COVID-19: 18,699 active cases stretching health facilities, says Mamora

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News