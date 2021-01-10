The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday cautioned Lagos residents to adhere to COVID-19 directives as the virus was not a hoax.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said this while disclosing the activation of a new oxygen plant to help patients with severe condition of COVID-19 who are in need of oxygen.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Lagos continues to be on the rise with 573 new cases recorded on Saturday, out of the total 1585 cases recorded across the country.

“Lagosians, #COVID19 is not a glamorous disease, neither is it a hoax. You need to follow the safety guidelines to safeguard your friends and loved ones.

“In the midst of increasing #COVID19 cases, we have some good news from our Infectious Diseases Hospital. We have activated a new oxygen plant which will help by providing much needed oxygen to patients. The plant will supplement oxygen supply to about 300 cylinders per day and 6 cylinders per hour,” Mr Sanwo-Olu wrote on his Twitter handle.

The governor said the state was working to ensure patients receive the best care at all state facilities.

The Lagos state government has increased awareness in the deadly nature of the variant of COVID-19 infection ravaging the state and country at large, with more deaths being recorded.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how several persons have died from COVID-19 complications following the resurgence of the virus in Nigeria.

During the week, the younger brother to the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, died of COVID-19.

Announcing the demise of his 37-year-old brother, Mr Hamzat said the second wave of COVID-19 affects people across different age groups.

The deceased, Haroun Hamzat, who worked as a medical doctor at Orile Agege, helped a lot of patients, the deputy governor disclosed.

“This week I lost my 37 years old younger brother, Dr. Haroun Hamzat to #COVID19. He was hardworking and well loved, helping a lot of patents at the Lagos primary healthcare centre in Orile, Agege.

“COVID19 does not respect anyone & this second wave is affecting across age groups. The first line of defence lies with you. Protect your friends and family by following our guidelines,” he wrote in a tweet.