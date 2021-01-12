From Right: Professor Gabriel Yomere, Chairman of the Inauguration, Mrs. Gbubemi Ikolo, Delta State Commissioner for Vocational Education and Chief Mike Odeli, the Olorogun of Warri Kingdom at the Inauguration of the OML 150 Consultative Forum at Ifiekporo town, Warri.

Warri-based Chartered Accountant and front-line community leader, Comrade Monday Agbeyi, has taken over as head of a new 21-member executive committee to pilot affairs of the seven host communities of ConOil Plc in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, under the aegis of OML 150 Consultative Forum.

The seven communities; Omadino, Obodo, Ifiekporo, Aja – Osolo, Uwakeno, Jaluwa and Ewekwara which make up the OML 150 Consultative Forum, was administered by a 21 – member forum headed by Prince Charles Omadeli until December 21, 2020.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, represented by the Olorogun of Warri, Chief Mike Odeli, inaugurated the Agbeyi-led leadership weekend, at Prince Ejoki Ancestral Hall, Ifiekporo Town, Warri.

Vanguard newspapers understands that other members of the 21 – member committee which got the blessing of the Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Ayirimi Emami, include: Mr. Afortan Emmanuel Debi; Vice Chairman, Mr. Agbonekuya Aginejuone; Secretary, Mr. Billy Emami; Treasurer, Engr. Temisanren Edema Silo; Financial Secretary and Mr. Julius Obah; Organizing Secretary.

Comrade Agbeyi, who spoke on behalf of the new executive of the ConOil host communities, assured of mutually beneficial relationship between the Itsekiri communities and the management of ConOil Plc.