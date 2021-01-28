Akinwale Aboluwade

The aggrieved members of the unions of The Polytechnic, Ibadan on Thursday, expressed their displeasure over what they described as an ‘amputated salary structure’ used for the payment of their January 2021 salary.

The workers indicated their reaction of the ‘amputated new salary structure’ at the emergency meeting of the Joint Implementation Committee of the staff unions of the institution.

In a statement jointly signed by SSANIP Chairman, Mr Biodun Abegunde; NASU Chairman, Mr Ibraheem Akande, and the representative of Academics, Mrs T. M. Oyebola, at the end of the meeting on Thursday, they held that since they were not part of the Memorandum of Understanding, it remains unacceptable.

The statement, titled, ‘Polybadan workers reject the January salary paid with the amputated salary structure forced on tertiary institutions in Oyo State’ read that “The workers of The Polytechnic, Ibadan had rejected the purported Memorandum of Understanding in one of its letter dated January 14.

“The amputated salary structure paid indicates that our housing allowance has been removed which was majorly the basis for rejection of the amputated salary structure.

“The Polytechnic, Ibadan staff Unions disassociate themselves from the amputated payment of salary with the Oyo State Salary Table and MOU because we are not party to the agreement that led to the payment.

“The Unions’ strike action, which hinges on full implementation of minimum wage and removal of Illegal Platinum Consultant is very much ongoing.

“We, therefore, implore the general public to prevail on the Oyo State Government to do the needful and save the institution from mess and rescue the workers from the injustice that may lead to abject poverty.”

Recall that the aggrieved workers of the polytechnic, under the aegis of the Joint Implementation Committee on new minimum wage and consequential adjustment had, in a communique dated January 14, rejected the MOU purportedly signed between the Oyo State Government and the Joint Action Committee of state-owned tertiary institutions on behalf of the workers.

The MOU, among others, read in part that the new minimum wage payable to all academic and non academic staff in the state-owned tertiary institutions shall be N36,500 per month effective January 1, 2020 with first payment (to have been made) in December 2020 while the arrears shall be paid in tranches of not more than three instalments. Condemning the text of the MOU, the Joint Implementation Committee of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, said those who claimed to be representing them failed to consider their best interest in the signing of the document as they were not loyal members of the unions. The MOU read in parts, “Those who claimed to be representatives of The Polytechnic, Ibadan are neither the direct beneficiaries or the rightful representatives of the Unions on the purported MOU. “NASU of all the six tertiary institutions are not parties of the so-called MOU as deceptively captured in the heading of the purported MOU. The Polytechnic, Ibadan Staff Unions are not part of the purported MOU too. The Ministry of Finance of Oyo State, whose responsibilities cover financial matters, was left out in the whole process. “The individuals, who represented the ASUP, SSANIP, COEASU and SSUCOEN did not indicate the institution being represented. The individual who signed the purported MOU for COEASU is presently on suspension thus, rendering the purported MOU clearly invalid.”

