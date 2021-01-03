A screen grab from the Nigerian Air Force video clip showing military operations in Borno State. Credit: Defence Headquarters.

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed several Boko Haram terrorists in their hideouts at Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari areas of Borno State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche.

“In continuation of the series of Air Interdiction missions being conducted to rid the North East of the Country of terrorist elements, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has taken out more Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) hideouts and eliminated several of their fighters at 2 locations – Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari – both in Borno State,” the statement partly read.

According to Enenche, the NAF attack aircraft engaged scores of terrorists observed in the target area which led to the destruction of their bases.

He said the operation followed credible intelligence that the insurgents “had recently established camps at the two settlements, where they store their logistics items as well as plan and launch attacks.”

“In the same vein, at Bulama Isamari, within the Timbuktu Traingle, the NAF aircraft took turns in engaging the target, scoring accurate hits which equally resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists,” the defence spokesman added.