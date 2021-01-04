With the rising banditry and kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, on Saturday, inaugurated an exercise tagged Operation Taimako Yazo, for its special forces – the Combat Search and Rescue team and the Air Police K-9.

The phrase, ‘Taimako yazo’ in Hausa language, simply means help has come.

The Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, noted that the essence of the exercise is to rehearse the tactics, doctrine and synergy amongst first responders for effective CSAR operations of downed aircrew or other NAF personnel.

The Tamaiko Yazo exercise comes barely two weeks after the induction of the Mi-171E Combat Helicopter and inauguration of the reactivated L-39ZA Aircraft, at the Air Force Base, Kaduna.

While inaugurating the exercise, the Air Chief said the ultimate desire of the Nigerian Air Force was to ensure that its personnel were trained and equipped to maintain a very high level of combat readiness and operational effectiveness.

He noted that despite the challenges posed by the current insurgency and banditry, the force was prepared to protect the sovereignty of the country.

According to Abubakar, Exercise Tamaiko Yazo would ensure that the personnel were always at a top physical fitness level to be able, willing and ready to execute any mission successfully.

“The exercise, which is based on a Combat Search and Rescue situation, was designed to exercise the capacity of our personnel to rescue downed aircrew that have had to eject or abandon their aircraft in emergency situations,” the chief of Air Staff said.

Like this: Like Loading...