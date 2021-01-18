The Ondo State governor, Rotimi has ordered herders to vacate the forest reserves in the state.

In a series of Twitter posts on Monday, the governor said the decision is based on the state of insecurity in the state.

He said bad elements have turned the forest reserves into hideouts for keeping victims of kidnapping, negotiating for ransom and carrying out other criminal activities.

“All Forest Reserves in the State are to be vacated by herdsmen within the next 7 days with effect from today, Monday 18th January, 2021,” Akeredolu said.

“Night-grazing is banned with immediate effect because most farm destruction takes place at night. Movement of cattle within cities and highways is prohibited. Under-aged grazing of cattle is outlawed.

“Our resolution to guarantee safety of lives and property within the State shall remain utmost as security agencies have been directed to enforce the ban. In its usual magnanimity, our administration will give a grace period of seven days for those who wish to carry on with their cattle-rearing business to register with appropriate authorities.”

These new set of laws may not be unconnected to the menace of Fulani herdsmen in the state, who arbitrarily go into people’s farms to chase and destroy their crops such as maize, cassava etc

And rather than be remorseful, the herdsmen who are usually heavy armed on seeing the owners of the affected farmlands, attempt to kill them.

Only recently, the Chairman of the Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun in Oyo State, Gen. Kunle Togun, retd, raised the alarm that a large number of fully armed Fulani herders, who are non-Nigerians, have started trooping into states in the South West.

This development has elicited angry reactions from the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE; pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere; the Agbekoya Farmers’ Association, who have called on security agencies to address the alarming situation.

Like this: Like Loading...