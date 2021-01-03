Late Tosin Ogunbodede, Chief of Protocol to gov Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Anxiety enveloped Ondo state this morning over the reported auto crash said to have claimed the lives of the Chief of Protocol to governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, Mr Tosin Ogunbodede and his driver.

The duo reportedly died in a crash along Ilesha Road at about 9:15 pm on Saturday.

They were reportedly rushed to the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, Osun state where they were confirmed dead.

Reports from government circle said that doctors at the hospital were still battling to safe the life of the third occupant whose identity is still unknown. He reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash.

Ogunbodede, a lawyer was appointed as Chief of Protocol to the governor in 2017.

Recall that the governor had lost four of his aides within the last two months.

His Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, a Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bayonile Ademodi died two weeks ago at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Ile Ife, Osun state as a result of complications from surgical operations.

Another political appointees, Alhaji Khaleel Fawehinmi, Chairman, Ondo state Mulsim Welfare Board and Co-Chairman religious Thanksgiving sub -Committee of the governors 2nd term inauguration also died in the United States of America after a brief illness.

Over six months ago, his health commissioner, Alhaji Waheed Adegbenro also died of an undisclosed ailment.

The death of the Chief of Protocol and his driver on Saturday threw the entire government circle into mourning as the governor’s political appointees rushed to the government house to confirm the veracity of the report.

Reports monitored on a Radio station in the state said that the governors Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale has confirmed the ugly incident.

The information and Orientation Commissioner, Honourable Donald Ojogo could not be reached for comments.

