The Akwa Ibom State Government has taken steps to push for increased registration of her citizens in the National Identification Number database currently ongoing in the country.

Acting on the meeting of the State Executive Council, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem set up a committee with Chief of Staff, Ephraim Inyangeyen as Chairman, while Honourable Commissioners for Science & Technology, Economic Development & Ibom Deep Seaport, Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Women Affairs & Social Welfare, Information & Strategy, Manpower development, Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice, Special Adviser, Political Affairs & Social Reorientation are members.

Other members are SSA Youths, Multilateral & Donor Agencies, SA-ICT, Chairman Association of Local Government Area of Nigeria-Akwa Ibom State, Chairman Nigerian Labour Congress-Akwa Ibom State.

The Chief of Staff and Chairman of the committee, in his opening remarks at the meeting of the committee, intimated that the state government has obtained a registration license for the Ministry of Science & Technology in addition to Cobaz projects, to aid the registration of citizens.

He stressed that the committee must determine ways of increasing registration without aiding the spread of COVID-19.

He urged members to prepare to work very hard because of the closeness of the deadline. He also informed that the registration plan will be made available to the media soonest.

He appealed to the committee members to use both traditional and new media to mobilise our people to register and



sensitize them to observe the COVID-19 protocol at the Centers.

The members who were present gave their commitment to work towards the attainment of the set objective.

They noted that this data is critical to economic planning for all tiers of government and our people must be registered in order to attract projects and programme based on our population.