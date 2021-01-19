The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Udo Ekpenyong, has died after battling an unconfirmed ailment which many sources have attributed to Covid-19.

Ekpenyong died on Monday in Uyo, an official of the Akwa Ibom government who wanted his identity protected told Premium Times.

While the official said the chairman died of COVID-19, this report has not been confirmed by members of his family.

Late Ekpenyong, before his election as the state PDP chairman last year was the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state. He was known to be a strong ally of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

There are also reports that 13 of the State executive council members all tested positive to Covid-19 with one of them currently on oxygen.

Akwa Ibom State lost two other prominent figures recently, a former Chief of Air Staff, Nsikak Edouk who died of renal failure, and a former military governor of the state, Idongesit Nkanga who died of COVID-19.

It will also be recalled that in September 2020, the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Mr Ini Okopido, also passed on at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

As at the time of filing this report, an official statement from the Ekpenyong family or the PDP in the state has not been released.

