By Olushola Victor

While many know the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamide Adeyemi, as a powerful and highly-acclaimed king in Yorubaland, many don’t know that he has beautiful children as well.

Recently, one of Alaafin’s daughters, Princess Adedoja Adeyemi, was crowned Miss Oyo State for the Year 2020.

At the annual event held at Jogor Center, Liberty Road, Ibadan, the 24-year-old lady defeated other contestants who represented the 14 federal constituencies in the state. The graduate of History and International Studies from Osun State University (UNIOSUN) went home with a Toyota Camry Car, among other prizes.

She also visited the palace of the king in Oyo to present the price and get her father’s blessings.

Adedoja, who is currently studying for a Master’s degree in African Studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), is Chief Executive Officer of SS Foundation, a non-governmental organization.