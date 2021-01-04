By Ozolua Uhakheme, Assistant Editor Arts

As part of activities marking the 50th coronation anniversary of the Alaafin of Oyo, HRH Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, holding on January 10, the monarch will inaugurate the Oranyan Heritage Foundation (OHF).

Founded by Chief Mrs. Comfort Titilola Orija-Adesoye, the Iya-Laje of Oyo Kingdom, the foundation will take off with the laying of its foundation on a 50-acre-land in Oyo town. Scheduled to host a limited number of guests in line with Covid-19 protocols, the formal foundation-laying ceremony will hold from January 12 to14, according to a statement by the project consultant/manager and CEO Lumin-Artica, Mr. Lanre Olagoke.

He stated that the facility will include a museum (Black Women in History) adding that OHF and its museum are dedicated to the achievements of women across generations and beyond.

“Oranyan Heritage Foundation (OHF), an NGO, has its main objective in building a 21st-century museum of Black Women in History. Kabiyesi’s 50-year-golden-jubilee will be used as the laying of the foundation on a 50-acre-land, which Kabiyesi generously gave to Chief Mrs. Comfort Titilola Orija-Adesoye, the Iya-Laje of Oyo Kingdom and Founder/CEO of OHF as Kabiyesi is also the Grand Patron of OHF,” Olagoke said.

He disclosed that the Director The British Museum, Hartwig Fischer and UK-based museum expert and former Trustee The British Museum, Bonnie Greer who is an American-British playwright, novelist, critic and broadcaster are interested in seeing the OHF project become a reality. Fischer and Greer, Olagoke said, have been invited by the Alaafin for the laying of the foundation of OHF.

However, the Covid-19 crisis, he noted, is preventing the presence of the British museum experts from attending the event. Ahead of the event, Greer, a former Deputy Chair of The Board of Trustees of the British Museum sent a word: “I am fascinated by museums. I returned to the Museum in late 2019, by invitation of the Director, Hartwig Fischer, to create and work with him on a project called “The Era of Reclamation.” Much of our work will be concerned with the history of Africa, of African people and people of African descent around the world.

“He is impressed by what I told him about the vision of Mrs. Comfort Titilola Orija-Adesoye and asked me to convey congratulations and best wishes. I am pleased to relay this to you because I believe in the future of Africa as one of the chief engines of the 21st century. Nigeria, in my personal view, will be one of the nations at the forefront.

“A museum dedicated to the achievements of Nigerian women, past and present; a museum dedicated to African women past and present; a museum dedicated to all women past and present: all of these goals and more located in one museum, is an idea that I want to be a part of.

“And a museum with this scope, depth and reach, based in Oyo, will be ground-breaking. We all know that when girls and women are thriving: the family is thriving; the nation is thriving; the entire world is thriving.

“This potential new museum dedicated to the history and achievements of women will be rooted firmly in its community. It will also have an active digital life which will serve all. I believe that it also must have a female director and a female architect to design it.”

Olagoke, an artist and protégé of the late Prof Ben Enwonwu, added that Lumin-Artica will “be the supporting machine of the creative affairs that will connect with the International relationship with the British Museum.”