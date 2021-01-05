Ozolua Uhakheme

AS part of activities marking the 50th coronation anniversary of the Alaafin of Oyo, HRH Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, which will hold on January 10, the monarch will inaugurate the Oranyan Heritage Foundation (OHF).

He will lay the foundation for a museum on a 50-acre-land.

Scheduled to host a limited number of guests in line with COVID-19 protocols, the ceremony will hold from January 12 to 14, according to a statement by the project consultant Mr Lanre Olagoke.

He said the facility will include a museum (Black Women in History) adding that OHF and its museum are dedicated to the achievements of women across generations and beyond.

“Oranyan Heritage Foundation (OHF), an NGO, has its main objective in building a 21st-century museum of Black Women in History.

“Kabiyesi’s 50-year-golden-jubilee will be used as the laying of the foundation on a 50-acre-land, which Kabiyesi generously gave to Chief Mrs. Comfort Titilola Orija-Adesoye, the Iya-Laje of Oyo Kingdom and Founder/CEO of OHF as Kabiyesi is also the Grand Patron of OHF,” Olagoke said.

Director The British Museum, Hartwig Fischer and UK-based museum expert, Bonnie Greer, are interested in seeing the OHF project become a reality.

Fischer and Greer, Olagoke said, have been invited by the Alaafin for the laying of the foundation of OHF.