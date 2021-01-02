Some 2,500 partygoers attended an illegal new year rave in northwestern France, violently clashing with police who failed to stop it and sparking concern the underground event could spread the coronavirus, authorities said.

The revellers had set up the illegal rave in Lieuron, south of Rennes in Brittany, after skirmishes with police, said a statement from the local prefecture on Friday, 1 January.

”Local gendarmes tried to prevent this event but faced fierce hostility from many partygoers who set one of their cars on fire and threw bottles and stones, the statement said.

”Those present had come from across France and even abroad, it said.

By Friday evening, the sound of techno music could still be heard from the party venue, though police were preventing any newcomers from joining the rave.

“Police controls are taking place around the site, verbal warnings are being given to everyone leaving, the police said on social media.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the illegal organisation of a musical gathering and premeditated violence against people in authority.

Speaking later on BFM TV, interior ministry spokeswoman Camille Chaize said there had been great hostility, great violence against the forces of law and order, without indicating when the police would be able to enter the rave site.

Such mass gatherings are strictly banned across France to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and a nationwide 8 pm curfew which was not lifted for the new year applies across the country.

French authorities have been worried about mass rave parties throughout the pandemic, but new year’s night was a particular concern.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said 132,000 police officers were deployed across France for the new year celebrations to ensure security and that the curfew was respected.

Darmanin said on Twitter on Friday that he was working with local officials on re-establishing a normal situation while keeping people safe.

The French health ministry reported 19,348 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Friday, slightly less than Thursday’s 19,927.

France’s cumulative total of cases now stands at 2,639,773, the fifth-highest in the world.

Like this: Like Loading...