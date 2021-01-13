A lecturer at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ịkwọ, Kyrian Nwoke has been found dead in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

The Nation reports that his body was found on Monday near the popular Rice Mill with bullets wounds

It was gathered that due to the hardship triggered by the ASUU strike, he registered the car with an online car-hailing service in order to make ends meet and take care of his young wife and child.

On the day the sad incident occurred, he was said to have gone to pick up some passengers in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

His dead body was found the next day (on Monday) with bullet wounds, while his car was nowhere to be found.

A colleague who spoke to The Nation blamed his death on the Federal Government’s inability to pay the lecturers.

The source said:

“Kyrian Nwoke was a lecturer in the Physiology Department at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Nigeria. He was also a Ph.D. student.

“As a result of the hardship occasioned by the prolonged ASUU strike and FG withholding of lecturers salaries for over six months, he registered his car under the online taxi service to make ends meet.

“On Sunday, January 10, he was called to go and pick customers at Udemezue street and drop them at a popular eatery known for local delicacies at Ogoja road Abakaliki.

“He never returned from that journey as his lifeless body with a bullet wound was discovered the next day near the Rice Mill along the same Ogoja road and his car missing.

“That is how Kyrian Nwoke’s sunset on that faithful Sunday, leaving his wife a widow and his little daughter fatherless and AE-FUNAI bereft of a hardworking, upcoming Physiology scholar.

“But the Security agents should do the needful and fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

However, the Ebonyi State Police Command has not confirmed the development.

