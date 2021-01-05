Alexander Wang Responds To Sexual Assault Claims

Fashion designer Alexander Wang is facing accusations of sexual assault, prompted by claims from Owen Mooney, a male model who, in early December, shared an encounter on TikTok that he’d had with Wang in 2017 at a nightclub.

In the video, Mooney said:

I was by myself at one point, and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could fucking move, and he just started touching me up, like, fully up to my leg, in my crotch. And then I looked to my left to see who it was, and it was a really famous fashion designer, and I just couldn’t believe that he was doing that to me.

Though Mooney initially did not disclose a name, in a subsequent post he revealed the person to be Wang. Soon after, eight men and trans women also shared stories of lewd behavior by Wang, according to Business of Fashion.

These claims were compiled and publicized by Shit Model Management and Diet Prada, two self-mandated industry watchdog Instagram accounts. Wang responded to the claims on January 2. According to the New York Times, he wrote:

Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact-checking whatsoever. I never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online. My team is doing everything in its power to investigate these claims and I promise to remain honest and transparent throughout that process.

Wang later wrote on his Instagram:

I am fortunate to have received an overwhelming amount of support over the last few days and I’m thankful to those standing by my side at this time.

This will not be the first time Wang has been accused of such behavior. In 2017, a man named Nick Ward started a Twitter thread that detailed how Wang grabbed him inappropriately and without consent at a Brooklyn concert.

In 2019, singer Azealia Banks, a former collaborator, shared a number of anonymous accounts that alleged groping by Wang.