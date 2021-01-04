By Taofeek Babalola

Rabiu Ali scored his 88th league goal in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL as Kano Pillars beat Katsina United 2-0 in a Matchday two game at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium yesterday

David Ebuka shot the hosts into the lead in the 10th minute before Ali doubled the lead in the 27th minute to record his second goal of the season and his 88th league goal .

The results gave Sai Masu Gida four points out of possible six in the two games played this season.

Nasarawa United continued their impressive run to the 2020/2021 season with another 2-1 victory over Heartland FC at the newly refurbished Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

Former El Kanemi striker Chinedu Ohanachom benefited from a defensive lapse to put the away team in front but Shedrach Oghali levelled the score for the home team from close range within minutes of coming off the bench.

The visitors retook the lead when Adamu Hassan glides past his marker before slipping a pass to Silas Nwankwo who finished skilfully, recording a vital away win. The Solid Miners are now on six points from two matches.

Elsewhere, Dakkada FC came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Jigawa Golden Stars at the Nest of Champion Stadium, Uyo.

Teenager Mohammed Abubakar put the visitors in front with his 25th minute but Dakkada captain Aniekan Ekpe emphatically strikes a free kick home from the edge of the box with the last kick of the half to end the first half 1-1. Solomon Chigozie headed home brilliantly from close range after an exquisite cross by Aniekan Ekpe to give the hosts all maximum three points at stake in the game.

Rangers International FC defeated Akwa United 1-0 in Anugu while the game between Sunshine Stars and FC IfeanyiUbah ended 1-0 in favour of Sunshine in Akure.

Martins Ossy’s 71th minute goal was all Lobi Stars needed to record a 1-0 win over Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC at Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi while Uche Ihuarulam’s goal gave Warri Wolves victory over Adamawa United.