The family of a 16-year-old girl, Barakat Melojuekun, who accused the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abdul-Balogun, of sexual assault, may have bowed to pressure as they announced that they would be withdrawing their case from the police. Barakat appreciated Nigerians for their support and concern, but pleaded that the matter should be laid to rest.

