The Federal High Court in Abuja will today, Saturday, deliver judgement in a suit seeking the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as a candidate in the September 2020 governorship election.

The suit, which has sparked interests within and outside Edo State, was filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a member of the party, Williams Edobor.

The plaintiffs accused the governor of forging his Bachelor of Arts in Classical Studies certificate which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in support of his nomination as a candidate in the Edo State governorship election.

The governor, who contested and won the September 2020 election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, denied the allegation.

Ahmed Mohammed, the judge who presided over the case, fixed today for judgement.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide you a live feed of the judgement, scheduled to commence by noon, as it unfolds.

LIVE UPDATE

The judgement was scheduled to commence by 12p.m., but the judge, Ahmed Mohammed, has not arrived as of 12.05p.m.