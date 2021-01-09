The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the certificate forgery suit instituted by the All Progressives Congress(APC) against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The APC and one of its members, Williams Edobor, with whom it instituted the suit, accused the governor of forging his Bachelor of Arts in Classical Studies certificate which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in support of his nomination as a candidate in the Edo State governorship election.

They urged the court to disqualify Mr Obaseki and his party the Peoples Democratic Party from participating in the September 2020 election.

But delivering judgement on Saturday, the judge, Ahmed Mohammed, dismissed the suit on the grounds that the allegations were not proved.

He held that despite that the allegation of forgery was criminal in nature and required to be proved beyond reasonable doubt, the plaintiffs failed to bring any evidence not to talk of proving the allegation beyond reasonable doubt.

“The evidence of the plaintiffs is at variance with their allegations,” the judge said.

He said contrary to the plaintiffs’ claim, the representative of University of Ibadan confirmed Mr Obaseki was duly admitted to UI and that the copy of the certificate he presented was genuine.

He said the concession of the plaintiffs’ witnesses that they did not bother to go to the University of Ibadan or any of the institution that they claimed Mr Obaseki forged their certificates, was enough to let the case to rest.

He ruled, “Having thoroughly analysed the evidence of this case, it is the conclusion of this court that plaintiff did not forge his O’Level Certificate, his HSC certificate, and particularly his University of Ibadan degree certificate.

“Accordingly the plaintiffs’ case is dismissed with not order as to cost.”