[FIL EPHOTO] NSCDC

The Kwara Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has transferred the case of alleged child abduction to the court for proper adjudication.

Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin.

NAN reports that the alleged child abduction case was mentioned in a statement signed by the PRO of the command on Jan. 7.

In the statement, Olasunkanmi explained that one Pa David Dako from Oro town in Irepodun area of the state lodged a complaint about one of his sons, Samuel Dako.

He alleged that the child was suspected to have been abducted by a church located along Oja tuntun, Agbooba, Ilorin.

He also claimed that three members of the church were invited for interrogation and the investigation led some officers to a building at Agbooba.

The PRO said that it was discovered that there were some other people in the same building, including the child (Samuel) in question.

“The members that were invited for interrogation claimed that the people found in the building were all members of the church,” Olasunkanmi said.

The PRO said that in the course of their investigation, the parents of the other children visited the command and confirmed that their wards were members of the church.

He said that all the children were released to their respective parents.

Olasunkanmi said that the complainant, Dako insisted that his child was not a member of the church, and was illegally abducted, adding that his insistence made the NSCDC to take the matter to court.