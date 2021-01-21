Mrs Deborah Okezie, the mother of 11-year-old Don-Davis who was allegedly maltreated at the Deeper Life High School Uyo, has called out members of the church, including a former presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri for allegedly threatening her life.

According to her, since she first shared her son’s story via a live video, a post that gathered over 7,000 thousand comments on Facebook, those who were against her have made life unbearable for her.

Mrs Okezie who says she is now hypertensive alleged that while several people have wished her son death, Reno Omokri asked her to put up an apology on selected Nigerian Dailies for slandering the name of the church.

While noting that the case is in court and has been warned against talking about it, Mrs Okezie said she had to put out a video because the threats were becoming too much.

“Somebody sent a message to me and asked me ‘how was the burial of your son? You are fighting a church definitely, you will bury your son.’

“Then Mr Reno Omokri called me to go and apologize on newspapers and television. I don’t understand. What am I apologizing for?” Mrs Okezie asked in the video.

Meanwhile, the trial of the case commenced on Wednesday in Uyo, with the magistrate court holding its proceedings behind closed-door.

The two students of the school, Ola and Shalom, both 13 years old, who were accused of sexually molesting Don-Davis are being prosecuted by the police.

Also, five officials of the school, including the suspended principal, are also on trial.

As the case progressed, the court registrar, asked people, including lawyers, who were not parties in the case, to leave the courtroom before the proceedings began. News Reporters were also sent out of the court.

Don-Davis was alleged to have been sexually molested between October and December inside the school dormitory by the two senior students when he was switched from his dormitory to another occupied by senior students.

“They will remove his boxer and push their legs and hands into his anus. Look at a child I sent to school, he came back with a broken anus,” the victim’s mother, Deborah Archibong, had said when she broke her silence in a video that she posted on Facebook.

The Street Journal gathered that all accused persons have continued to plead “not guilty.”

