Following sexual assault allegations against the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, her uncle, Lasisi Saheed, has come out to say he took the teen to commissioner’s house.

He also confirmed that Barakat was asked to sit in the car and was later picked up by one Mariam Eniola Oyenuga.

He said after he took the alleged victim to the commissioner, he presented her to him but said both of them came out after five or 10 minutes.

Recall that Barakat, in her account, said it was Lasisi Saheed who informed her father that a computer operator was needed at an ICT centre owned by the Commissioner.

Speaking in a video, the man, in Yoruba, said:

“My name is Lasisi Saheed. I am an elder brother to Barakat’s father. I live at Ita-Ogun. I was at Honourable’s (the commissioner) house where we had a meeting on December 31st and he said he needed someone who can operate a computer very well. I said I have a girl who is very good at it. They said I should let them see the girl and I left.

“I went to meet Barakat at home and I asked if she is good at operating a computer, she said yes. So I said let’s go to Commissioner’s house. I told her he needed a computer operator at an ICT centre, that they will be paying her money. I told her to come and be working there. She said she liked it.

“That time, I told her to go and change her clothes and she went in to do so. I drove her to the Commissioner’s house.

“Before I went to pick Barakat, we were having a meeting. In order not to disturb us at the meeting, I told her to wait inside the car. Later, I called Mariam to help me call her so that she would see Honourable (the commissioner).

“I took her to the Commissioner and introduced her as the girl to be the computer operator. The Commissioner stood up and went to her. They went inside together, maybe into the sitting room. I just saw that they both went in.

“And it was not more than five or 10 minutes, they came out. That’s all I know about the matter.”

Abudu-Balogun who said the accusations were orchestrated by his adversaries, was, however, suspended by the governor, Dapo Abiodun, so that investigation will go on smoothly.

Below is Mr. Saheed’s video:

