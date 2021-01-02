James Ogunnaike The Ogun State Command of Nigeria Police said it has commenced investigation into the allegations of sexual harrasment of a 16 year old secondary school girl by the State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun.

The Command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi said this while reacting to a viral video circulating on social media that the Environment Commissioner allegedly made attempt to sexually harass the girl.

Oyeyemi said the case was presently being investigated by the area commander Ogbere, saying the outcome would be made public.

Meanwhile, Hon Abiodun Abudu Balogun has denied the allegation leveled against him by the 16 year old girl over alleged sexual harassment.

The commissioner denied the allegation in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday.

It was gathered that the girl had accused the commissioner in a viral video circulating on social media that he allegedly made attempt to sexually harass her.

Abudu-Balogun explained that he never made any attempt to sexually harassed the girl.

The statement read, “My attention has been drawn to a purported video circulating on social media of a girl alleging that I attempted to sexually harrass her”.

“Let it be noted that in my entire life and political career, I have assisted many youth to secure jobs, some are working with me in my different businesses”.

“On this said day, the girl was brought to my house by one of my loyalists who is her Uncle, to assist her get a job as a Computer Operator at the ICT Centre I facilitated while I was serving as a member of House of Representatives years back which has been moribund”.

” But I am about to rehabilitate in order to empower more youths in our local government”.

“I met her at my sitting room for few minutes where many of my loyalists are, people that came to visit me for the New Year. I chatted with the lady for few minutes and as part of my usual gesture, I gave her some amount of money for her transportation”.

“A day after, I was informed by some people that I have been alleged to have attempted to sexually harrass the girl and I should invite the family for a meeting so as to settle the matter amicably”.

” It was after my refusal to yield to their threats that they went ahead to make a teleguided video leading the lady on what to say to implicate me. This is purely a political blackmail by my adversaries”.

“Let me state emphatically that I never attempted to sexually harrass anyone”.

“I therefore plead with my fans and loyalists to be calm and not engage anyone on the said matter as it is been handled by the police and my legal team”.