A file photo of the suspended Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun.

The police authorities in Ogun State on Monday said it would continue the investigation of sexual harassment allegation levelled against the Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the move is necessary to establish whether the alleged crime was committed by the suspect.

“This is purely a case against the state, an allegation has been made and it is our duty to ensure this is investigated to unravel the authenticity of the allegation or otherwise,” he said.

He said that since the alleged crime is against the state, the issue of settling amicably is out of the way as the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has directed that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for discrete investigation

His reaction is coming on the heels of an alleged call for an amicable resolution by the father of the 16-year-old girl, Melojuekun Monsuru, making the rounds on social media network.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect, Abudu-Balogun had been invited by the police and had made statement at the Ogbere Area Command office, Waterside Local Government Area of the state

“The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the case to be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for Investigation, this has commenced,” he said.

He also reiterated the commitment of the state police command to ensure that justice is served adequately.