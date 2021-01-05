Omoyele Sowore with four others at the Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

The hearing of the bail application filed on behalf of Omoyele Sowore has suffered a temporary setback.

The bail application suffered a setback on Tuesday after the prosecutor, Adama Musa, opposed the hearing of the application on the ground that Sowore was served with the application by 10.43 a.m. today in court contrary to the order of the court for the service to be effected on him before 4.00 p.m. yesterday.

The Prosecutor informed the court that he needs time to go through the application to enable him to respond appropriately.

Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello after listening to the argument of the prosecution stepped down the case for two hours to enable the Prosecutor to go through the application.

Sowore and four others were arraigned on January 4, on a three-count of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and inciting public disturbance and they all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

More to follow…