Akinwale Aboluwade

As universities across the country resume academic activities, the Association of Nigeria Universities Alumni has urged stakeholders in the university education sector to ensure strict adherence to the COVID19 protocols as stipulated by the National Centre for Disease Control , NCDC, in a bid to drive university education to a safe port.

The alumni association gave the advice on Tuesday in a statement signed by its Executive Chairman, Dr. Stephen Fasakin.

The statement read in parts, “As the Universities in Nigeria have been instructed to resume academic work, the Association hereby appeal to lecturers and students to observe stipulated safety Covid-19 protocols as prescribed by government and other COVID19 safety assessment agencies.

“Stakeholders in our university communities must prioritise the concept of following Covid19 protocols on safety alongside academic activities to be able to optimise the human and material resources available to the institutions.

“This is very important to ensure that the second phase of the spread of the pandemic does not make incursion into our different campuses. Healthy lecturers and students are critical to the advancement of growth in

the system.

“Everyone is enjoined to strictly adhere to the COVID19 protocols required by the authority in each university in driving the system to a safe port. We are in one of the most challenging periods in the history of mankind whereby parents and school authorities must work together to ensure success.”

In the same vein, a Professor of Virology from the Department of Virology, University of Ibadan, Prof. David Olaleye, has stated the need for adherence to the COVID19 protocols as students resume to school in the country.

Olaleye, who noted that indication were clear that the virus would not wear out quickly in the society, said that government could not afford to close the schools for much longer than it was closed.

He said that rather than follow the methods used in other climes dogmatically, it would be ideal for the country to take a decision based on the facts and the prevailing circumstances within the Nigerian context.

During an interview on SPLASH 105.9FM Situation Room, Olaleye said, “Rather than continue to shut the schools down perpetually, we had better ensure that we give emphasis to observance of the COVID19 protocols on safety. Policy makers should embark on education on the pandemic by letting the citizens know what Corona virus is, its mode of transmission, effects of the virus and how to prevent its further spread.

“ One basic fact is that this virus is not going to disappear overnight. The increasing rate of infection is an indication that this virus is widely adopted to human infection. Another fact is that respiratory viruses are very difficult to control because of the mode of spread.