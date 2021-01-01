By Mary Ekere and Sam Ibok

The Association of former Students’ Union Government Presidents, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has pledged to partner with the management in developing the institution.

The association made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the institution’s Secretary to Council and Registrar, Mr Aniediabasi Udofia at the school’s permanent site, Nwaniba, Uyo.

Chairman of the association, Akparawa Nse Ubeh said the move is aimed at giving back to the institution that moulded them.

He said : “We weathered the storm as students and as student leaders.Now that we are in the society, we are back to energise the university and as major stakeholders, wade into matters and proffer solutions”.

Ubeh also appealed to the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities to find a common ground and call off the strike.

He praised the Registrar, Mr Aniediabasi Udofia, for representing them well at the Council.

Mr Ideh Owodiong, a member of the association, expressed happiness that the institution had continued to contribute to society’s development.

He said the institution wish them excellent administrators in their various fields.

Registrar, Aniediabasi Udofia said UniUyo would continue to be an example to neighbouring states and uphold its values. He praised the Alumni for efforts towards the development of the school and urged them to support the institution’s research.

Present at the meeting were the Registrar, Aniediabasi Udofia, Head of Administration, Registrar’s office, Mrs Imaobong Udom, Director Information and Public Relations, Mrs Blossom Okorie, among others.

On the Alumni team were, Archibong Inyang, Akpakam Ukoh and Eyo Eminue.