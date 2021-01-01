Daily News

Alumni to partner UNIUYO on development

By
0
alumni-to-partner-uniuyo-on-development
Views: Visits 0

By Mary Ekere and Sam Ibok

The Association of former Students’ Union Government Presidents, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has pledged to partner with the management in developing the institution.

The association made the pledge during a courtesy visit to  the institution’s Secretary  to Council and Registrar, Mr Aniediabasi Udofia at the school’s permanent site, Nwaniba, Uyo.

Chairman of the association, Akparawa Nse Ubeh said  the move is aimed at giving back to the institution that moulded them.

He said  : “We weathered the storm as students and as student leaders.Now that we are in the society, we are back to energise  the university and as major stakeholders,  wade into matters and proffer solutions”.

Ubeh also appealed to the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities  to find a common ground and call off the strike.

He praised the Registrar, Mr Aniediabasi Udofia, for representing them well at the Council.

Mr Ideh Owodiong, a member of the association, expressed happiness that the institution had  continued to contribute to  society’s development.

He said  the institution wish them  excellent administrators in their various fields.

Registrar, Aniediabasi Udofia said UniUyo would  continue to be an example to neighbouring states and uphold its values. He praised the Alumni  for  efforts towards the development of the school and urged them to support the institution’s   research.

Present at the meeting  were the Registrar, Aniediabasi Udofia, Head of Administration, Registrar’s office, Mrs Imaobong Udom, Director Information and Public Relations, Mrs Blossom Okorie, among others.

On the Alumni team were, Archibong Inyang, Akpakam Ukoh and Eyo Eminue.

We‘ll shame, disgrace terrorists in 2021 – Buratai

Previous article

Ohanaeze: focus on bettering Nigeria’s image or keep shut, Nwodo tells VON DG

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News