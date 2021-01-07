Manchester United, on Thursday, announced that they had completed the transfer of 18-year-old Ivorian winger Amad Diallo from Serie A side Atalanta in a £37m deal.

Diallo has signed a contract at Old Trafford until 2025, with the option of an extra year. While the agreement between the clubs was first announced on October 5, the transfer was subject to medical, work-permit and personal terms.

According to AFP, these steps have now been completed and an application has been made for a visa. Once the visa is issued, Diallo will be cleared to travel to Manchester.

Diallo made a total of five senior appearances for Atalanta and scored one goal.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer disclosed that the teenager had been on the club’s radar for a number of years.

“Manchester United has such a proud history of developing young players and everything is in place to enable Amad to reach his potential here.

“It will take time for him to adapt but his speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition. He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come,” Solskjaer said.

According to Diallo, the move was a “dream come true”.

“I have had time to prepare for this move, both physically and mentally, and I have worked really hard to be ready to make the step up to this amazing club,” he added.

