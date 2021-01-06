Daily News

Amaechi tasks cadets to be worthy ambassadors

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation.

As Rector, Starz Marine boss advises, offer supports

By Eguono Odjegba

MINISTER of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, has charged 235 graduating cadets of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN, Oron, to be good ambassadors of the Academy and Nigeria, as they engage in seafaring. He also urged them to strive to continue to update their seafaring knowledge and increase the capacity of their seafaring career.

This comes as the Rector, Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN, Commodore Duja Effedua (retired), admonished them not to see their graduation as an end to the quest for acquisition of knowledge, noting that only continuous personal development and learning can offer the guarantee to relevance and growth in the seafaring industry.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Starz Marine & Engineering and immediate past president of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria, SOAN, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, offered the Best Graduating Cadet 2020, automatic employment with cash gift to start off his career.

All these came during MAN Passing Out Parade, POP, 2020, held at the Chibuike Amaechi Auditorium, MAN, Oron.

Addressing the graduating cadets during the POP, Amaechi congratulated the cadets for being adjudged worthy both in character and learning to be awarded their respective certificates, noting that the certificate imposes on them greater responsibility to continue to exhibit the moral and academic values that are tied to their being found worthy of the certificate given to them.

Represented by a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Eno Richard Egbe, the minister also commended Rector of the Academy, Commodore Duja Effedua (retd), Chairman of the board and members, including the Academy’s management team for successfully repositioning the Academy into a sub regional hub in maritime education.

He expressed satisfaction with the degree of cordial relationship between the academy and the host community, noting that no sustainable development can be achieved without a peaceful learning environment.

On his part, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral D.A. Adeniran, revealed that the Navy would be increasing its collaboration with the Academy in the coming months.

In his presentation, Effedua urged the graduating cadets to brace up for challenges ahead, and to ensure that they engage in continuous self development to remain competitive.

He said commitment was the driving force of the achievement the Academy recorded in the past three years, even as he said he couldn’t have gone far without the industry and support of management staff, noting that the staff made the success story possible.

He also said he was donating his December 2020 salary to one of the graduands, for his display of character and sense of giving. Effedua said the cadet in question donated his organ to his ailing mother.

“This cadet got pass to travel. He didn’t reveal why he was traveling, later we heard his mother was critically sick and needed kidney replacement. He offered his mother one of his kidneys. If management was aware, I don’t know whether I would have allowed him to go ahead or suggest something. But this is a very personal sacrifice worthy of commendation. You’re a hero, I celebrate you.

“As a token of that celebration, I am donating my December salary to you. This is just to encourage you and let the world know that we have a duty to look after one another,” Effedua said.

Meanwhile, the Starz Marine boss said the automatic employment offered to Oluwaseun, is his company’s commitment towards rewarding hard work and character. The accomplished marine engineer and ships owner further said that local players in the shipping sector should provide cadets, be they young mariners and marine engineers with encouragement to be able to find their footing.

