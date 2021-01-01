Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the university of Utah, died at a Dallas-area hospital after accidentally shooting himself, NY Post reports.

Jordan, 19, died in an emergency room at a hospital in Denton around 10:45 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to medical examiner’s records.

”Police officers had responded about an hour earlier to reports of a shooting at a home in Denton, a city 40 miles (64 kilometres) northeast of downtown Dallas.

”The officers found a man had accidentally shot himself in the hip and began giving first aid, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said.

She said the man later died at a hospital and that investigators did not know how he came to shoot himself.

Beckwith declined to identify the man by name, but online case records from the Tarrant county medical examiner’s on Sunday, 27 December, showed it was Jordan.

Jordan’s cause of death is listed as gunshot wound of the abdomen in the records, his manner of death has not yet been released and officials with the medical examiner’s office are yet to comment

Jordan came up as a tailback playing in Mesquite, a Dallas suburb about 50 miles (80 kilometres) southeast of Denton.

Jeff Neill, the head coach at the high school where Jordan played said his smile was infectious and his spirit shined bright on everyone that knew him.

Jordan had an impressive freshman season for Utah, rushing 83 times for 597 yards (7.2 ypc) with six touchdowns in five games played. He finished the season with three consecutive 100-yard games, averaging 156 rushing yards in that span and for his efforts, he won the Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year.

Like this: Like Loading...