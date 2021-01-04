By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun Corps said it arrested over 120 suspects in its ‘Operation Clean Up’ exercise.

It said the Operation Clean Up was launched in response to armed robbery incidences in Akure and other parts of the state.

Commander of the Ondo Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who spoke in an interview with journalists, said the suspects have been handed over to relevant agencies for further investigations and prosecution

Chief Adeleye said crimes have reduced by 80 percent in the state since the launch of Operation Clean Up.

According to him, “Since we started Operation Clean-Up about a month ago, we have arrested about 120 criminals and sanity is coming back to the state.

“Some of the criminals have been sent to the police, some to the NSCDC and others to the Department of State Services for more diligent investigation and prosecution.

“Initially, we started general security operatives with other security agencies until after the #EndSARS protests when there was an upsurge in criminal activities in the state and Amotekun launched Operation Clean-Up.

“We recorded over 15 robbery cases in Akure within one month, which had not happened before. We appealed to the state government to impose a ban on the use of motorcycles at night and the government acceded to it.

“In the Operation Clean-Up, we have a full detachment of policemen going out with us on patrols because we know the interior, they only follow. When we get to where we need superior weapons to be used, they assist us.

“In Ondo State, we don’t have problem of rivalry or working at cross purposes. There are no clashes of interests because most of our operations are in concert with them and other security operatives.

“There were instances, like in some kidnap cases that we burst, where we got our coordinates from the DSS. They give us this vital information, we put it on the table, analyse and we implement. So far, it’s been successful.

He said 560 farmers have reported cases against herdsmen and modalities were put in place for the farmers and herdsmen to agree on some terms.

“We make sure the herdsmen write undertaking that they will not go back to farmer’s farm again. If we found weapons on them, it’s a separate case which shall be taken be handed over to Civil Defence or the police,” he said.