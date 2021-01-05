Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The leadership of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun in Oyo State has complained that some aides of the State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde often interfere in its activities at checking hooliganism in the state.

According to Col. Olayinka Olayanju, (retd), the Amotekun Commander in the state who spoke in a radio interview, some aides of the governor do lobby for the release of hoodlums arrested in connection with violence that has permeated the state especially Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.

He pointedly accused the aides of backing hoodlums terrorising the people of the state.

Olayanju said, “Some people would come to plead that we should release those arrested. We arrested some in (Ibadan) North-East less than a week ago and one SA ( Special Adviser) was running around begging us”.

“He came and met me around NTA and I told him that we have handed them over to the police at Yemetu. I won’t mention the name. He is SA to the governor, some are chairmen, some are lawmakers who seek such a favour.”

He called on politicians to prevail on their supporters to eschew violence.

The city has, of recent, been engulfed in bloody clashes leading to death and injuries.

To check the trend, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji has summoned all community leaders within Ibadan to a meeting in his Popoyemoja palace.

Vanguard News Nigeria