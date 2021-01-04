From Bisi Oladele Ibadan

A member of the Oyo State Security Network (aka Amotekun Corps), identified as Ibrahim Ogundele, has been arrested for shooting a policeman in the thigh in Oyo town.

The incident happened at Sanga area of the ancient town at the weekend.

The suspect allegedly shot Mr. Fatai Yekini, a special police constabulary attached to Ojongbodu Police Station, Oyo town.

Ogundele works at Isale Oyo.

Yekini is reportedly receiving treatment at the Oyo State General Hospital, Owode, Oyo.

Police spokesman Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi said the incident occurred when police officers at Ojongbodu Division were responding to calls to dislodge youths holding a carnival against warning.

He said the Amotekun Corps personnel has been detained at the police station.