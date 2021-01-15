The Special Adviser to Oyo Governor on Security Matters, Fatai Owoseni, speaks during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on January 15, 2021.

The Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor, Fatai Owoseni has asked operatives of the State Security Network, codenamed Operation Amotekun, to operate within the ambit of the law.

Owoseni made this call on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“The Oyo State Security Network, Amotekun started its operations about six weeks ago. Something gets back to it; it’s a creation of the law. They are supposed to operate within the ambit of the law that created them,” he said.

The governor’s aide, who is also a former Commissioner of Police in Lagos, said the creation of the security outfit was set up to handle security issues.

According to him, the #EndSARS protests have given criminals the opportunity to commit crimes to the detriment of security operatives.

“You have places where you will receive distress calls that some people are operating. By the time you get there, the hoodlums you want to go and stop will start stoning you.

“It is that bad that in Oyo State, the police, the state security outfit (Operation Burst), jointly with Amotekun will have to retreat. But when those things persist and you still have confrontation from these criminal elements (the hoodlums), in the process things will happen.

“Most of the operations carried out by Amotekun weren’t done alone by that outfit. Some of the operations were carried out together with the conventional security outfit and some of the non-state actors,” he added.

Owoseni’s remarks come two days after operatives of Amotekun reportedly killed a man in Oyo State identified as Tosin Thomas.

Thomas was killed by an operative named Afolabi Kazeem, on Wednesday evening at Total Filling Station, Mokola, in Ibadan, the state capital.