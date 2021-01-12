File photo of Amotekun Operatives

The Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Operation Amotekun, has spoken on the killing of some bandits at Okebi village, Aiyede area in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

The commandant of Amotekun, Olayinka Olayanju in a statement on Sunday titled, ‘No Clash Between Amotekun, Fulani In Ibarapa, Oke Ogun,’ said the operatives went on a raid in four local governments.

He explained that his men launched six operations in four local government areas, but that the team in Aiyete was attacked inside the forest by suspected bandits.

Olayanju said three of the bandits were killed by the Amotekun Operatives during the operation.

He explained further that the operations “were fully supported by Fulani leaders living in the areas and a number of Miyetti Allah members were part of the operations.”

The Amotekun Commandant said Amotekun operatives raided the forests of Ibarapa and Oke Ogun areas of the state in the early hours of Saturday to rid the areas of kidnappers and criminal elements.

He also indicated that the operation around the forests was embarked upon following incessant reports of killings and kidnapping in the area.

The statement read: “Contrary to any report you might have come across, there was no clash whatsoever between Fulani herdsmen and Amotekun in Ibarapa or Oke Ogun axis of Oyo State.

“What happened was that we launched clearance operations in different locations around the thick forests of the four local governments that have suffered kidnapping and wanton killings in recent times.

“When our men entered the forests at Aiyede, they were attacked and a gun battle ensued, which led to the death of three of the attackers. One of our men sustained injuries.

“It was not a clash with the Fulani, because Fulanis were part of the planning of the operation and we raided the forests together,” he added.