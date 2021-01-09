President, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Camillus Ukah, has expressed sadness over the death of Chief Eddie Aderinokun, a former Vice President of the Association.

In a statement by ANA National Publicity Secretary (South), Wole Adedoyin, Ukah described late Aderinokun’s passage as a loss to ANA and the country. He recalled the deceased’s immense contributions to the growth of ANA, stressing that there was no way the history of ANA would be written without mentioning his name, while his achievements in different areas of national life would always be remembered. Ukah prayed that God would grant his family, ANA and his professional colleagues the fortitude to bear the loss.

Aderinokun died on the 3rd of January at the age of 80 after a brief illness.

The deceased was a veteran journalist who worked for the Daily Express in the 1960s and later became editor of the revamped Express in 1970. He was a sports enthusiast. He served as the Nigerian volleyball Association President in 1994.

