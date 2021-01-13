By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

A governorship aspirant for the 2021 polls in Anambra State, Dr Chidozie Nwankwo has said that the only way the All Progressives Congress, APC, could win the November 2021 election is by injecting new blood into the affairs of the party in the state.

Nwankwo, the chairman of Wichtech Group, who hails from Oko in Orumba North local government area in Anambra South senatorial zone told reporters at Oko that APC did not deserve the position it was occupying in Anambra despite being the party in power at the centre.

According to him, the apparent non-performance of APGA, the party in power in the state, had made it imperative for APC to get its acts together and position itself to take over the state during the November election.

He said: “Since the formation of APC, it had contested two elections in Anambra State in 2013 and 2017. Though the party tried its best, its best was not good enough.

Something new is needed in the party to turn around its electoral fortunes in the state especially with the stereotype and uncomplimentary characterization the opposition parties had tagged on it.

“There is a need to inject fresh air into APC. You cannot be doing the same thing always and expect different results. I will rebuild the party and use it to restore Anambra glory.

“If we don’t affect any change, our children will ask us questions. We shouldn’t fold our hands and allow things to remain the way they are.

“We cannot continue to mortgage our conscience because we want to continue to support a particular person.

“Good governance will promote our values as a people. We must resolve to move this state forward by creating a template other states should copy.

“If I govern Anambra State, every Igbo man will be proud of this state. I don’t see any reason our people should be running to other countries of the world when we can make our economy to become the envy of others.”

Vanguard News Nigeria