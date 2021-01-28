Controversial Nigerian prophet, known for performing spiritual prayers for his clients to make money, Onyeze Jesus, has been reportedly arrested by the police officers in the state.

Onyeze Jesus, whose real name is Onyebuchi Okocha, is the founder of Children of Light Anointing Ministries located at Nkpor, Idemili North local government area of Anambra state.

Several sources have reported that he was reportedly arrested and taken into custody. A source who pleaded anonymity said, “Onyeze Jesus is in police custody. He was arrested on Wednesday, 27th January 2021, and will likely be arraigned for various offences on Thursday, 28th January 2021”.

It would be recalled that after videos of the prophet praying for some of his naked members in a stream while he sprayed N50 notes on them, surfaced online, the Anambra State government, on Monday, reacted to the development.

The government, in a statement issued by Mr C. Don Adinuba, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, warned Onyeze Jesus against his practices which they termed ‘criminal and indecent conduct in the name of religion’.

Also, in a related statement, Anambra state Ministry of Health had on Wednesday, 27th January 2021 warned hospitals and mortuaries operating in the state against allowing ‘Onyeze Jesus’ access to their facilities to carry out his widely publicised claim, and planned ‘magic’ that he would raise 7 corpses from the dead on the 28th of January, 2021.

Members of the public also accused Onyeze Jesus of abusing the Nigerian currency and also scamming gullible members of the public with his get-rich-quick promises.

The self-acclaimed Prophet hails from Amafor village in Nkpor and is said to be 32 years.

