Christian Madubuko, the Anambra state commissioner for diaspora affairs, indigenous artwork, culture and tourism, has resigned his position.

According to NAN, Madubuko’s resignation letter was made available to journalists on Monday.

The former commissioner, in the letter dated December 11, 2020, alleged that corruption in the system informed his decision to resign. He claimed that he had been wrongfully accused as part of efforts to remove him from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA,) and added that “agents of darkness’’ also tried to bribe him on several occasions.

“It is my pleasure to thank all of you for the time we spent together in the service of our state; indeed, it was three years of action-packed lessons both positive and negative,” the letter read.

“In the course of fighting corrupt individuals holding the state revenue on the throat, all manners of frivolous petitions against me were written to the governor, accusing me of several misdeeds.

“They accused me of particularly destabilising our party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and advised the governor to remove me before l do more harm to the party. With all these happenings, it became clear that when you fight corruption, corruption fights back in several forms.

“I came down from Australia to help in developing our state. True to my belief, l worked tirelessly to actualise that dream. In working to meet the target, we set up mobile courts and jailed several revenue thieves and significantly raised the state revenue.”

Madubuko, in his letter, also alleged that there had been multiple threats to his life in an attempt to stop him from exposing corruption in the state.

“Those toes l stepped on are now on the prowl for my life. On three different occasions, l received baptism of fire by gunmen/assassins. I was equally attacked several times at the Onitsha main market by the agents of the revenue criminals.

“All these attempts were to stop me from exposing the people involved in siphoning the state’s revenues into their private pockets to the detriment of the Anambra citizens.”

The former commissioner called on Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra state, to take charge of his government.

