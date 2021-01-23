Men of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a 37-year-old man, Nonso Eze, for allegedly pushing his 23-year-old girlfriend from a 5-storey building located in Awada, Onitsha, on Saturday, January 23, 2020.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed that at about 6:30 am on Saturday morning, men of the Awada Police Station received a report that at about 3 am, the victim fell from the 5th floor of the 5-storey building located at N0.6 Orakwe close, fizzle Awada Obosi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

The PPRO said when the officers visited the scene, they photographed the victim and rushed her to Bex hospital Onitsha for medical attention, however, she was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

”Preliminary inquiry from the occupants of the compound revealed that the girl was allegedly pushed down from the room of one Nonso Eze ‘m’ aged 37years of the same address who is occupying the 5th floor following a quarrel. The man was subsequently arrested and search executed in his apartment where a pair of female slippers and an unused condom was recovered as exhibits,” the PPRO ‘s statement read.

The corpse, according to the PPRO, was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy while an investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident after which suspect will be brought to book.

See more photos below:

