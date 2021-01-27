The police in Anambra has arrested a 28-year -old man, Chukwuemeka Obijofa, for allegedly killing his wife and four-year-old child in Ofufe Nza village in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspect reportedly attacked his wife, Chisom and his child, Amanda on their heads with a shovel. He also reportedly injured a vigilante member who tried to rescue the victims.

The Anambra State Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect has been arrested while the corpses have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue after being certified dead by the doctor.

He said:

“On the 26/1/2021 at about 7:45 pm, Police operatives attached to Ozubulu Police Station arrested one Chukwuemeka Obijofa, ‘m’, aged 28 years, of Ofufe Nza village in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife, one Chisom Chukwuemeka, ‘f’, aged 26 years, and his own child, named Amanda Chukwuemeka, ‘m’, aged 4 years, both of same address, with a shovel on their heads.

“Suspect equally used the same object and wounded a vigilante man who tried to rescue the victims.

“Police detectives visited the scene and rushed victims to the joint hospital, Ozubulu, for medical attention where the two victims were certified dead by a medical doctor on arrival.

“The wounded vigilante is responding to treatment, while the corpses of the victims were deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.”

Mohammed further said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang has directed the DPO to transfer the case to State CID, Awka, for a discreet investigation to unravel the actual cause of the incident.

