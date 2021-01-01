The Anambra State Government, on Thursday, announced January 18, 2021 as the new resumption date for the second half-first term of 2020/2021 academic session.

Prof. Kate Omenugha, the state’s Commissioner for Basic Education, in a statement in Awka, said the date change followed a directive by Gov. Willie Obiano.

The state government had earlier announced Jan.11 as the resumption date.

According to the statement, no student or teacher would be allowed into any school compound without a facemask, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The statement said: “The Ministry wishes to reiterate that the earlier directives on guidelines for the resumption of schools subsist and must be followed strictly.

“Consequently, all schools are once again directed to observe all the COVID-19 prevention protocols as stipulated in the guidelines.

”Note that no child or teacher is to be allowed into the school compound without the face mask. School infirmaries are requested to rise to their

responsibilities of ensuring regular temperature check of all entrants into the school compound, among others.

“For the avoidance of doubt, schools are advised to refer to the earlier circulated guidelines for the resumption of schools. All should be guided accordingly.

”Please help the education family and the state government to keep the second wave of corona virus away from our schools.