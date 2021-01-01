Adeola Ogunlade

DIOCESAN Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion) Rt. Rev. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye has advised the Federal Government against ordering a second lockdown over fear of an increase in the second wave of COVID-19.

Rather, the cleric urged the government to look for better ways of maintaining safety protocols till the country recover from the pandemic.

Rev. Olumakaiye, who said this in his New Year message to The Nation yesterday in Lagos, added that there is palpable anger in the land because of poverty.

According to him, many people have also lost fortune this year due to the pandemic with several other people doubting the reality of the virus.

Hs noted that to forestall avoidable protest that may be worse than the #ENDSARS protest, the government should try to manage the situation in the best ways possible to enable people to live their normal lives.