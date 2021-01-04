News From Africa

Angola: Culture Ministry Holds Activities to Mark Anniversary

Luanda — Ministry of Culture, Tourism, Tourism and Environment holds as from Monday (January 4) various activities, ahead of celebration of National Culture Day, on January 8.

The activities, which run until 31 January, 2021 across the country, include exhibitions, music concert, debates and award of diplomas of merit, states a press release reached Angop on Sunday.

The celebration will run under the motto Somos Angola, Somos Cultura (We are Angola, we are culture).

