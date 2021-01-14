The internal crisis within the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has taken a new twist as its National Executive Council yesterday described as illegal and unconstitutional the purported Western Zone elections, which was held on Tuesday and scheduled to continue today at a hotel in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State.

A faction of ANLCA in the Western Zone had earlier issued a timetable for the election, stating it to be in line with the association’s constitution for elections at the various chapters: Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Seme, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, Brawal, Ikorodu and Tin Can Island Port.

Reacting, the National Secretary of ANLCA, Alhaji Abdulazeez Mukaila, yesterday issued a disclaimer, describing the organisers of the election as impostors, as the body only had one Association Electoral Committee, chaired by Raymond Onyimba.

