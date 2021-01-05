Our Reporter

The annual seven-day prayer of the Melototah Church of Zion, 18/20, Ikale Street, Papa-Ajao, Mushin, Lagos has begun.

The programme, with the theme: Behold , I make all things new, will feature fasting and praying sessions, counselling, seminars and special prayer for Nigeria. There will be services at 5am, 9am, noon, 3pm and 5:30 pm everyday. But on Sunday, there will be service at 8am and grace at 4pm. The public are enjoined to attend fasting.

The Coordinator, Apostle Adewale Nejo, said: ’’This year‘s session will be different, as we devote time to pray for peace and economic turnaround in Nigeria. We want God to positively touch every aspect of the lives of the attendees. We believe He will do it just like before.”